Abu Dhabi: The 2023 edition of TriYas will see a range of additions to the community classic fitness event at Yas Marina Circuit, with organisers confirming exciting new fitness challenges for triathletes of all ages at the region’s only day-to-night triathlon event on Saturday 25th February.
For the 13th edition of TriYas, held on Yas Island, triathletes can take on the challenge in a number of ways alongside the competitive main triathlon races. The exciting additions of the Roller Skaters’ 21km Half Marathon and Stand-Up Paddling and the kids’ races and recreational courses allow fitness enthusiasts looking to try something new to choose their own challenge.
Returning for 2023 are a diverse range of competitive brackets, including TriKids, the Junior Triathlon and the Olympic categories for those looking to complete the full triathlon.
Three disciplines
Sprint options at shorter distances of the three disciplines are also available for triathletes looking to test their speed around the Yas Marina Circuit course on 25th February.
The triathlon teams of the UAE can also look forward to the Team Relay categories, with shorter Sprint and Duathlon courses available alongside the full-length Olympic and Mixed competitions.
Athletes looking to test their skills on the ground can also take part in the Duathlon Sprint, which features a Run-Cycle-Run combination and adds even more variety-of-choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Pre-event training will begin with ADNOC TrainYas, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and TrainAM sessions at the circuit opening the 2023 fitness season. Athletes can join the free sessions to set their fastest laps around the home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.