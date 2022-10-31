UAE Team Emirates are finalising their 2023 roster with Michael Vink being one of the latest integrants incorporated into the Emirati squad for the upcoming season.

Vink was put on the radar of the team through the virtual cycling platform ‘My Whoosh’ , which is a free app founded in the UAE and is designed as a training tool for cyclists of all levels. Through his strong results across a number of competitive races on Whoosh the team took note and further testing was done before it was arranged for him to join the squad for 2023.

Prior to his ‘Whoosh’ fame, the 30-year-old has had an established road career and tasted success with several National titles across different categories in his native New Zealand, most notably taking the national road race championships title in 2012 and the individual time trial title in 2015.

Good results

Mauro Gianetti (Team Principal & CEO) : “We’re very pleased to welcome Michael into the team. While he has had some good results on the road before, we really became more aware of him through his performances on Whoosh. Throughout the year our riders use Whoosh as depending on the weather it’s not always possible or practical to train outside : in some of these races we began to see Michael’s name popping up at the top of the results and contact was made.

Cycling is constantly evolving and new innovations like Whoosh, which we are proud to say is a platform founded in the UAE, are even helping us discover new riders which would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.”