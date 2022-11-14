Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, welcomed football stars and decision makers participating in the 17th Dubai International Sports Conference and the 13th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards set to be held on Thursday, 17 November 2022 at Madinat Jumeirah.

Part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the 17th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the slogan ‘The Road to Championships’, brings together global football’s top stakeholders for a dialogue on shaping the future of the sport. The prestigious 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards honours the sport’s exceptional achievers in 16 different categories.

His Highness said the Dubai Sports Council continues to make major contributions to the development of global football by organising the annual Dubai International Sports Conference. The event provides a forum for the world’s biggest football stars, coaches, players, managers, leaders and decision makers to discuss initiatives and strategies to enrich the sport.

Pivotal role

His Highness said: “The Dubai International Sports Conference is increasingly playing a key role in the development of football in the UAE, the region and the world. Driven by the vision of its parent body, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the event is also playing a pivotal role in empowering societies through sport. The sport’s major stakeholders are converging on Dubai to discuss how they can work together to create a bright future for the game. At the Dubai Globe Soccer Award, we will also honour exceptional achievers in various aspects of the professional sport, and celebrate the world’s best players who have left an indelible mark on the game and become a role model for millions of players.”

His Highness further said: “The Dubai International Sports Conference offers an invaluable platform to assess the state of the sport globally and explore new avenues for its growth. Sessions at the event will have a strong focus on nurturing talent and creating champion teams. The event also provides an opportunity for the footballing fraternity in the UAE to meet with their counterparts from across the world and share knowledge on developing the sport and raising professional standards in football clubs.”