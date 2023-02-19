Abu Dhabi: The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup returned in style, with an enthralling opening day of play that saw 190 matches take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
The 2023 edition, featuring one of the biggest entry lists in tournament history with over 120 teams and more than 1,700 players from 13 countries, saw an exciting start to the two-day international football festival with goals galore in the capital.
Chance to improve
Manchester City Women’s Head Coach, Gareth Taylor, in attendance for the official opening of the tournament, was impressed with the standard of play with the City boss keeping a keen eye on the upcoming young talent in the UAE.
Taylor said: “This is an incredible competition that gives young talent the perfect opportunity to showcase their skills and improve themselves. I’ve been so impressed by the level of commitment and the quality shown by the teams, it really is inspiring to see such a unique celebration of football come together in Abu Dhabi.”
Young players
Running across an action-packed weekend, the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup gives young players the chance to play against some of the best competition from around the world, with one winning team earning a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit the City Football Academy in Manchester.
Away from the pitch, the aspiring young footballers were able to enjoy a range of fun games and activities as well as surprise visits from City mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam.