Dubai: Cricket action will return to Dubai with the Dubai Cricket Council’s Mammoths By Night tournament from Friday. Defending champions Dubai Daredevils will clash with seven teams at the 7s ground. The floodlit tournament for Division II teams will be played on a round-robin basis with the top two teams making the final.
The League of Mammoths 17th edition gets under way on September 24 with six teams — four Mammoths teams (Jumeirah, Shindagha, Nad Al Sheba and Zabeel) and two guest teams Banke and Dubai Exiles — competing for top honours. This 25-over LOM tournament has grown over the years and is mostly played by veterans on Fridays.
In October, the DCC plans to start the second red ball cricket league for Division III. The six-team round robin tournament will be played over 25 overs at the DP World Cricket ground.
Floodlit event
It will be followed by the Division III second league on weekdays. Six teams will battle for the top two spots in the 25-over floodlit event.
By November, DCC will start the Phantom League for under-14 boys based in Dubai at the 7s. It will be a four-team double round robin tournament played under lights.
Later, DCC will conduct the youth league for Under-16 for Dubai-based children.