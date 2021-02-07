1 of 10
What’s in a number? When it comes to sports — quite a lot. The meaning behind athlete’s numbers range from the sentimental and endearing, to the technical and obvious – and even the humorous and punny. As Joe Root sweeps headlines this week, we look at 9 athletes with the most memorable numbers emblazoned across their back.
Joe Root: 66 – Root 66 brings to mind of a long, never-ending highway – the famed US Route 66, to be exact. The historic road was one of the first highways in the US Highway System, constructed in 1926. It existed until 1985.
Paul George: 13 – Don’t get it yet? Don’t beat yourself up… it takes a minute. Paul George chose the number 13 because it fits perfectly with his initials, turning his nickname into PG-13. We rate that.
Clint Dempsey: 2 – Despite his prolific run with the US Men’s National Soccer Team, Clint Dempsey’s life wasn’t all about football. The USMNT icon was also a rapper and fairly passionate about it, operating under the name Deuce. Hence the jersey number. I guess he figured, two for two.
Gilbert Arenas: 0 – His haters doubted him. But Arenas was once named the NBA Most Improved Player – and went on to become a three-time NBA All Star. “Zero is the number of minutes people predicted I would play my freshman year at Arizona,” he told NBA.com. “I love proving people wrong.”
Hicham Zerouali: 0 – Late Morrocan footballer Hicham Zerouali had two nicknames: Moroccan Magician and Zero. The forward played for clubs in his home country, as well as in Scotland and the UAE. He lovingly became known as Zero due to his last name, as it was easier for people to remember internationally.
Wayne Gretzky: 99 – Like many athletes, Wayne Gretzky’s jersey number was a tribute to his favourite player case: Gordie Howe. However, the No 9 jersey was already taken, so Gretzky doubled up on his love with No 99. Gretzky became hockey’s greatest, and when he stopped playing, his shirt number was retired for good.
At 26 years old, Eddie Gaedel was a 3 foot 7 inches baseball player who signed with the St Louis Browns in 1950. Before his first game, he pretended to be the manager’s young son and wore the number 1/8 as both a distraction and a play on his short stature.
Ivan Zamarano: 1+8 – In the late 90s, Chilean goal-scorer Zamarano joined Inter Milan and lusted after the No 9 shirt. However, Brazil’s Ronaldo already called dibs on the shirt number – which led Zamarano to adopt the most bizarre jersey in football history: 1+8. Never say math doesn’t come in handy in the real world.
Jim Otto: 00 This one is as clever as jersey numbers get. The former Oakland Raiders footballer and Hall of Famer chose the double-digit 00, because it was a pun on his name. 00 represented the word ‘aught’ – aught-oh!
