‘‘That’s our view from the room balcony..Your thoughts?,’’ tweeted Wriddhiman Saha, India's specialist wicketkeeper after checking into his hotel in Southampton on Thursday. The hotel, located inside the Rose Bowl, had been chosen by England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for most of their bio-bubble fixtures since last July on resumption of international cricket. It will stage the historic World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand from June 18-22.
Image Credit: Twitter/Wriddhiman Saha
Social distancing: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant on their room balconies, albeit separated by the glass partition in Southampton.
Image Credit: Twitter/Rohit Sharma
KL Rahul, who recovered from an emergency appendicitis operation to make the important England tour on time, on landing at the airport in the UK.
Image Credit: Twitter/KL Rahul
Off we go: Indian men's captain Virat Kohli, all masked up, at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday night. Both men and women's teams took a charter flight to embark on a challenging mission.
Image Credit: Twitter/BCCI
Mithali Raj, captain of Indian women's Test and ODI teams and the highest rungetter in history of ODIs, wait at the airport for departure.
Image Credit: Twitter/BCCI
Jhulan Goswami, India's fast bowling warrior and the highest wicket-taker in women's one-dayers, wait with the group in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Twitter/BCCI
Rohit Sharma, who was in awesome form during his last visit to England for the 2019 ICC World Cup, will have to assume the senior opener's role in six gruelling Test matches this time.
Image Credit: Twitter/BCCI
The effervescent Mohammed Siraj flashes a thumbs up sign as he waits with the team. It may be only the second overseas tour for the Hyderabad fast bowler with the national team, but he has already become a key member of the pace bowling unit.
Image Credit: Twitter/BCCI