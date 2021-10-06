Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (centre), announces the details of World Karate Championship in a press conference in Dubai on Wednesday. Major General Nasser Al Razooqi, President of the Asian and UAE Karate Federation and Vice President of World Karate Federation; Khalid Issa Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary General of General Authority of Sports; Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and other officials of the Council and UAEKF also attended the meeting. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Hamdan Sports Complex, one of the world’s most iconic sports arenas, will be abuzz when it hosts the 25th Karate World Championships from November 16 to 21.

With more than 1800 athletes expected in Dubai for the event, alongside over 1200 delegates, team officials and technical staff, the 25th edition of the world championships will be the biggest ever in history in terms participation. This will also be the first World Championships since Karate’s Olympic debut in Tokyo earlier this year.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said at a press conference to announce the details: “It gives us great pleasure to host these championships at a time when Dubai is hosting the world at Expo 2020. Just as we welcome the world to Dubai for Expo 2020, we extend our warmest welcome to the global karate family for the World Championships that will be held at one of the world’s most modern sports arenas, Hamdan Sports Complex, which also hosted the Asian Karate Championships in 2013.

“Hamdan Sports Complex is one of the top sports arenas in the world and it has hosted more than 350 events, including over 95 top international sports championships, since its inauguration 11 years ago.

“Sustainability is at the core of the design for Hamdan Sports Complex and the construction of the 15,000-seating multi-sports indoor complex took into account ground-breaking environmentally friendly technology. It is a huge complex with exceptional facilities for both competitors and spectators, and I am sure the 1,800 participants, as well as the 1,200-plus officials and technical staff, will return from Dubai with great memories of the city and the Complex.

Major General Razooqi added: “We are really pleased that the 25th WKF Senior World Championships will be taking place during Expo 2020 Dubai UAE, the largest international world fair. Expo 2020 is the UAE’s once-in-a-lifetime celebration, and it is set to welcome millions of visitors from across the globe.