The World Amateur Teeam Championships will be held on Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has welcomed the decision of the International Golf Federation (IGF) to hand over the hosting of the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship to the UAE.

Earlier this week, the member of the IGF voted in favour of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) to host the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship in less than three years’ time. Singapore was the other venue that was in direct competition with the UAE.

The EGF had presented the Greg Norman-designed Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai as the host venue, and all members voting virtually in favour of the UAE, were thrilled to see the competition shift to the Middle East region for the first time-ever in the history of this event.

“It is an honour for the United Arab Emirates and the Emirates Golf Federation to win the election for the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships,” Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman, EGF was quoted after Dubai was confirmed as the host.

“We would like to thank the International Golf Federation and their team for working tirelessly with us on the bid application. We would also like to thank all of the IGF members for their votes and giving us this opportunity. We look forward to welcoming all of the delegates and athletes into the UAE. Golf in the UAE and the region is continuing to grow and this event will further push our vision in the development of the sport,” he added.

In addition to being the first World Amateur Team Championships held in the Middle East, this competition will also be the first to be held with a reduced scope of one golf course and a maximum of 36 teams, to help lessen the cost and complexity of hosting the event, as approved at the IGF’s 2018 biennial meeting.

The World Amateur Team Championship is an event that dates back to 1958. As decided, fewer teams will compete and on the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Fire Course designed by Norman in 2023.

“Both candidates provided exceptionally strong bid proposals, which was duly noted by both the IGF Administrative Committee and the IGF Bid Panel,” Antony Scanlon, IGF’s Executive Director, said.

“We greatly appreciate the interest and strong case presented by the Singapore Golf Association. At the same time, the Emirates Golf Federation made a compelling case that resonated with our member organisations and we’re very excited to be holding our first World Amateur Team Championships in the Middle East region. We look forward to working with the Emirates Golf Federation to deliver a memorable event and experience for the athletes in 2023,” he added.

The World Amateur Team Championship also now moves to an odd year to avoid conflicting with the summer Olympic Games. The 2022 championship is already scheduled, meaning the event will be played in back-to-back years.