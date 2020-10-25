1 of 8
UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement on Saturday night after 12 years as a professional MMA fighter.
Image Credit: Instagram
The Dagestan native showed promise in eastern Europe beating opponents much older than himself in his early years.
Image Credit: Instagram
With his father by his side as coach, he quickly rose through the ranks and moved on to UFC.
Image Credit: Instagram
Khabib, who would become the first Muslim to win a UFC title, blitzed through all his rivals with his unique style of grappling and Octagon movement.
Image Credit: AFP
By 2012, he was already being touted as a contender to become UFC's greatest of all time as he began dismissing allcomers.
Image Credit: Reuters
He became a glbal household name when he defeated Conor McGregor in 2018 in a controversial fight that saw both fighters banned when a post-fight brawl spilled into the stands.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Khabib was the toast of Abu Dhabi last year when be clinically destroyed Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title.
Image Credit: AP
And he signed off in style at Yas Island with his second-round stoppage of Justin Gaethje on Saturday night.
Image Credit: Supplied