Abu Dhabi: Ghadeer Al Taheri and Abdulaziz Yahya clinched the Under-17 Emirati boys’ and girls’ singles badminton titles after some intense competition in the UAE School Games in Abu Dhabi.
In the under-17 girls’ category, Ghadeer Al Taheri from Hind Bint Maktoum High School secured the first position, followed by Farah Alhaji from Dubai International Private School. Aya Musafer from Ajman Applied Technology High School and Samira Albalooshi from Zayed Education Complex shared the third position, while Abdulaziz Yahya from Dubai International Private School emerged victorious with Hamed Almazrouie, Mansour Almazrouie and Mohammed Khalfan Almazrouie from Wadi Al Helo School securing the second and joint third positions, respectively in the boys’ caterogy.
Outstanding show
The UAE School Games Finals drew participation from schools across the country, bringing together aspiring athletes to compete in various sporting disciplines. The outstanding performances of the young talent were a testament to the dedication and hard work of the participants.
Noura Aljasmi, President of UAE Badminton, expressed her gratitude towards the General Authority of Sport and the UAE School and University Sports Federation for their initiative in organising such a significant event. “We are thankful for their efforts, as this event supports our endeavour to inspire and create future champions in badminton,” she added.
The UAE School Games Finals showcased an incredible display of skill, determination and sportsmanship among the country’s young athletes. The event, organised by the General Authority of Sport and the UAE School and University Sports Federation, proved to be an ideal platform for engaging youth and discovering exceptional talents.
Nasser Khamis, the Secretary General of the UAE Badminton Federation, highlighted the UAE School Games as an ideal platform for promoting sports within schools and supporting a healthy lifestyle. He emphasised the importance of the event in identifying and nurturing the next generation of talented athletes.
Resident category
In the girls’ singles U17 Resident category, Sreya Binesh from GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah claimed the top spot, followed by Atmikha Rupesh from Our Own English High School, Sharjah-Girls. Sreehitha Sreejith from Rayans International and Ayati Chitlangia from Bright Riders School finished joint third.
Nitin from Private International English School emerged as the champion in the boys singles U17 Resident category, with Joel Jino from GEMS United Indian School securing the second position. Atchuthan Sowmya Damodharan from GEMS United Indian School and Sreehari Sreekuttan from GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah clinched the bronze.