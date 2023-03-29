International championship

The padel competitions are held in seven different categories, including the local category.

The local category consists of five classifications, including 10 points for men, 10 points for women, 100 points open, Emirati and Expatriate Open, and the youth category for players under the age of 16.

The highlight of the padel event is the inaugural NAS International Padel Championship, where eight teams, including hosts UAE, will compete.

Padel competitions continue to keep the spectators engrossed in the NAS Sports Tournament. Image Credit: Supplied

Egypt, Qatar, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia are in the fray. The UAE, Qatar, Japan, and Saudi Arabia share the same group, while Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, and Bahrain are in another group.

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the NAS Sports Tournament, the NAS Cycling Championship, will take place on Thursday with the participation of more than 1,200 cyclists of different nationalities.

Significant growth

The Cycling Championship consists of nine categories and will be held on Meydan Street and in various locations across Mohammed Bin Rashid City over a distance of 77 kilometres. The race also has competition for clubs and amateurs.

Mansoor Juma Buosaiba, president of the UAE Cycling Federation, hailed Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his unstinting support of sports and athletes.

“The NAS Cycling Championship has witnessed a significant growth in terms of categories and participant count. In the 10th edition of the tournament, 1200 cyclists are taking part, which demonstrated the efforts of the organising committee that helped the number of participants rise, which left a brilliant imprint over the course of ten years.

NAS cycling championships consists of nine categories, including clubs and amateurs, will be held on Thursday. Image Credit: Supplied

“The tenth edition is seeing a new development to increase the number of groups and also increase community participation, opening the door for all groups of society to participate, as well as the participation of people of determination, a group that receives great interest in Nad Al Sheba.

Numerous tracks

“We always look forward to the session every year by adding new categories that encourage an increase in participants,” added the UAE Cycling Federation President.

“The national team cyclists and club athletes will compete in the elite category of the race. The UAE now has more than 30,000 cyclists thanks to such events and the numerous tracks developed in Dubai and other Emirates. Of course, the race is an opportunity for the athletes to test their skills, as it is one of the strongest races due to the participation of a large number of different nationalities.”

Volleyball from April 1

Buosaiba also thanked the Supreme Organising Committee of the NAS Sports Tournament for their efforts and hosting an event of such stature.