FBMA International Show Jumping Cup Image Credit: Supplied

Organisers of the International Show Jumping Cup have announced that the prestigious international event will return this month for the ninth edition. The best riders from the UAE, the region and the world will be competing from Friday to Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

Organised by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) and supported by a range of strategic partners, the previous eight editions have firmly established the event as one of the most respected competitions on the international equestrian circuit.

The FMBA International Show Jumping Cup returns in 2022 with one of the biggest competitor fields ever, with more than 230 riders from over 20 countries competing across 18 event categories for a total prize pot of Dh685,000. The event provides a special platform for female riders and showjumpers both across the UAE and internationally. The categories CSICh-A, CSIJ-A, CSIYR, CSIYH, National Special, CSIL2* and the return of the FBMA Talent Category.

Organisers have also revealed the launch of a sports videography workshop, which will be held for two consecutive days, teaching participants all about sports videography, correct camera use and settings in order to capture the perfect moments and get the best results.

The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup is held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood ‘Mother of the Nation’, and the guidance of Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and the President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

Organised by FBMA, the event is supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Maj Gen Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said: “The championship has established itself as a large event on the global equestrian calendar with its high level of competition and elite riders participating in different categories, and it continues to provide opportunities for young athletes to showcase their skills and talents on an international stage.

“With The International Show Jumping Cup back for its 9th edition, it brings a spirit of hope to both the participants and fans, as they prepare to enjoy some of best talents in show jumping compete across a range of scheduled events.

“For many years, the championship has set the standard for professionalism and organisation and the team continue to work closely with the event to bring new levels of inspiration and success, and we are looking forward to participating in the 2022 edition.”

Aref Hamed Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “We are delighted with the number of participants that have signed up to compete in the ninth Fatima Bint Mubarak International Showjumping Academy Cup, confirming the value and position of this prestigious competition at the global level.”

“The event has drawn 230 participants from 20 countries vying for honours in 18 different competition categories in this annual event held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, as part of her pioneering role in supporting the advancement of women in all fields, including sports.”