Huge participation

Alongside the main sevens tournament, fans can witness exciting sporting action from amateur rugby, netball, cricket, and fitness teams across the weekend. Last year’s edition saw global attendance from elite and amateur athletes alike, hosting over 5,600 participants and 420 teams of all levels and ages from 32 countries competing at The Sevens Stadium in 2022. Organisers have confirmed further plans to expand the competitions to meet demand in 2023, promising an activity for everyone, from sporting fans to festival goers, families, fitness enthusiasts, and more.

Sports fans and festival lovers alike can look forward to seeing the first edition of the newly introduced World Rugby HSBC SVNS series, which introduces a brand-new approach to the classic series with the events around the world providing a unique festival atmosphere across three days of incredible sport and entertainment. The revamped series will kick off its new era with the iconic event in Dubai later this year.

The Dubai Rugby Sevens has always been popular with the fans as it has something for everyone. Image Credit: Supplied

Party atmosphere

World Rugby Sevens General Manager Sam Pinder said: “With over 50 years of tradition, the Emirates Dubai 7s has built a strong reputation for spectacular entertainment, on and off the pitch, hosting the world’s best players and teams and creating a fantastic party atmosphere around the venue.”

“We are excited for HSBC SVNS, the supercharged new identity for rugby sevens, to kick off in Dubai bringing together a truly immersive festival of rugby, music, food and experiences to broaden the reach and appeal of the sport beyond its traditional audiences and create the ultimate weekend-long get together.”

Tickets go on sale

In an international celebration of sport, music and entertainment, the 2023 edition of Emirates Dubai 7s will feature its biggest line-up to date with world-class international athletes, global artists and state-of-the-art hospitality experiences heading to Dubai this December for the premier weekend festival, with tickets starting from only Dh425.