Abu Dhabi: Emirati Super-Flyweight Fahad Al Bloushi made history on Saturday night inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, securing the first win of the inaugural Champion Series.
Al Bloushi dominated all six rounds to defeat Georgian opponent Iraki Shariashvili by unanimous decision and extend his record to 11 wins from 12 fights. The judges scored 60-54, 59-55, 59-55 in Al Bloushi’s favour.
“I feel on cloud nine,” said Al Bloushi, who adorned black and gold shorts emblazoned with the UAE flag. “I made the whole country proud.”
Al Bloushi’s memorable victory came in the first fight of the night, which is set to culminate in Abu Dhabi’s first world title fight, between WBA Light-Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, from Mexico.