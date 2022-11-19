Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, participants competed in a 3km walk and run, 5km run or a 10km run on the roads which were closed to traffic for the early morning event.

Carnival-like atmosphere

The UAE’s leading community event which supports people of determination and promotes the cause of inclusiveness in all areas of society attracted thousands. It was open to children and adults of all abilities and ages who enjoyed the carnival-like atmosphere. There were also children’s activities, entertainment, food trucks and fitness sessions at the event’s Unity Village.

Participants, which included people of determination, walked, ran, used wheelchairs and pushed strollers towards the finish line where they were met with loud cheers from the hundreds of spectators. There were special spot prizes for participants and certificates for all.

The run supports Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre and Emirates Red Crescent.

Ruth Dickinson, Event Director of the Unity Run said, “Now in its sixth edition the Unity Run is the best event I have ever been involved with and organized. It has huge community support, it has a lot of love and we are so delighted to welcome 3,000 people here this morning just to come together to celebrate unity and diversity and inclusion of everyone across all areas of society. This is to support people of determination who are fully integrated in the beautiful community that we live in in the UAE. I want to thank everybody who took part in this event, Emirates NBD, all of our partners, all of our supporters and all of our participants. Everyone that makes this event so very special.”

Help people

Liz Chan-A-Sue, Logistics Manager Health and Safety said, “It’s been a super event, this year we have had more people turn out, lots of volunteers who I want to thank. We all need to continue to do more to help people of determination. We need to be nice and be friendly and allow everyone to come along and have fun at these events and have a good time.”