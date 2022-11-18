Dubai; The Emirates NBD Unity Run 2022, the UAE’s leading community event supporting people of determination and promoting the cause of inclusiveness in all areas of society, will be held at the Dubai Design District on November 19.
The run, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, and organised under the umbrella of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative, will be run on three distances — 3km, 5km and 10km.
Innovative stations
Participants can run, walk, use wheelchairs, or push strollers towards the finish line. Centres, families and communities are encouraged to walk or run to together and there will be special spot prizes for participants and finisher certificates for all.
Aquafina has joined forces to offer participants an opportunity to run a greener race. Aquafina, the event’s Official Hydration Partner, will provide innovative water stations to be installed in the runner’s village, as well as offer participants its Aquafina cans along the route.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles to the run, which can be refilled at the Aquafina Water Stations – to not only help with sustainable water consumption but also promote hydration habits.