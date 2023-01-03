Dubai: Dubai continues to host international sports training camps for clubs and national teams with the beginning of 2023, as the numbers of camps taking place in the Emirate during this month have reached 20 for football teams from all over the world.

Training camps in other various sports will also be organized in the Emirate.

One of the most eminent training camps of international football teams, held currently in Dubai, is the camp of the German Club of Eintracht Frankfurt, the title’s holder of the UEFA Europa Football League and winner of the best team’s award in 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt Club has decided to organize its winter camp in Dubai as an incentive for the players and technical body toward their remarkable efforts during the last period and as part of the team’s preparatory program for the remaining competitions of the season, as the team will play vs. the Italian team of Napoli on 22nd Feb. in the UEFA Champions League and vs. Schalke counterpart on 21st Jan. in the Bundesliga.

The Eintracht Team will also play a friendly match vs. Lech Poznan Team of Poland in Dubai on 13th Jan. as part of its training program.

Heavy work

Mr. Oliver Glasner, the Technical Manager of the Eintracht Team, stated on the official website of the Team: “As a result of the heavy work during the first half of the season and the upcoming challenges during spring season, it is very important to be able to focus on sports matters during stable conditions. Dubai enjoys convenient weather, well-equipped stadiums & proper infrastructure and therefore we will have ideal atmospheres for trainings”.

Jebel Ali Resort comes top on the list of the most attractive locations for international camps in Dubai. The ancient Bulgarian Club of Levski Sofia has commenced its training camp in Jebel Ali Resort and will continue its camp up to the beginning of next February. The Levski Sofia is one of the strongest Bulgarian teams, as it won 74 championships, comprising 26 local titles, 26 national cups & 3 super cups It is the only Bulgarian club which has not downgraded from the first division since the launch of the Bulgarian league system in 1937.

The Lech Poznan team of Poland will organize a training camp from 4th to 14th Jan. at Jebel Ali Resort, as part of its preparatory program for the remaining competitions in the Polish Premier League and the UEFA Europa Conference League. Several other teams will launch training camps at Jebel Ali Resort, among which are: the Latvian team Riga, which will launch its training camp from 11th to 28th Jan. Spartak Moscow of Russia which won the Soviet Premier League 12 times, the Soviet Cup 10 times, the Russian Premier League 10 times, the Russian Cup 4 times and the Russian Super Cup, and its training camp will continue from 12th Jan. to 12th Feb.

Urartu Club of Armenia (formerly Banants) and the Ural Yekaterinburg Football Club of Russia will both organize training camps at Jebel Ali Resort.

One of the famous clubs, which will organize winter training camp in Dubai from 12th Jan. to 11th Feb., is Zenit Saint Petersburg Club of Russia, the Winner of the Russian Premier League 9 times, Russian Cup 5 times, Russian Super Cup 8 times, Russian League Cup, UEFA Cup 2008 and UEFA Super Cup 2008.

Training camps

The Russian Club of Rodina Moscow will launch training camp from 15th to 31st Jan.

The list of international teams which will organize winter training camps in Dubai during this month also includes: Johor Darul Taazim Team of Malaysia, which won the AFC Cup in 2015, the Super League 2015 and 9 successive league’s titles besides many other Malaysian titles and cups / the Lokomotiv Moscow Team of Russia, which won the Russian Premier League 3 times, the Russian National Football League 3 times, the Russian Cup 11 times, the Russian Super Cup 3 times and the Commonwealth Cup.

The Desert Vipers Cricket Club will organize training camp in Dubai from 2nd to 12th February 2023.