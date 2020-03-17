A previous edition of Dubai International Baja Rally in progress. Image Credit: Organiser

Dubai: Close on the heels of the postponement of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, organisers have postponed the hosting of next month’s Dubai International Baja.

A statement issued on behalf of Mohammad Bin Sulayem, President of organisers Emirates Motorsports Organization and FIA Vice President for Sport, has said that organisers have taken the decision to postpone the 2020 Dubai International Baja. The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge had been postponed from its original dates of March 21-26 earlier last week, while the Dubai International Baja that was due to take place from April 2-4 has also been pushed forward.

“We are now working closely with the FIA and the FIM, motorsport’s world governing bodies, in order to find new dates for the event to take place possibly in the November-December period,” the statement read.