Abu Dhabi: Cameron Norrie, Britain’s No.1 male tennis player, has been revealed as the seventh player at this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Organisers have confirmed the 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist will join the all-star line-up for the annual tournament, which this year runs from December 16-18 at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
The 27-year-old is making his maiden trip to the UAE capital for the Championship and will join Britain’s No.1 female player Emma Raducanu in a star-studded line-up. Norrie has held the top spot in men’s singles in Great Britain since October 2021 and reached a career high No.8 ranking this past summer, joining Greg Rusedski, Tim Henman, and Andy Murray as the only British males in history to break into the world’s top 10.
'Meeting fans'
“I am excited for December, after seeing the impressive line-up for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship,” said Norrie, who has won one doubles title and four ATP Tour singles victories, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters.
“I’ve never played in Abu Dhabi before so I am sure it will be a memorable experience and I’m looking forward to meeting my fans there, competing against some of the best names in tennis, and, of course, spending some time in the city.”