Dubai: Barcelona won the 6th U-13 Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup which was organized by Fursan Hispania Academy under supervision of Dubai Sports Council.
The championship took place between February 10-12 at GEMS Winchester School in Dubai with participation of more than 400 players and 20 teams among which were four Emirati teams - Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Wehda.
The winners were honoured by Mr. Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Dept. in DSC and former Real Madrid and Spanish national team star Michel Salgado.
Penalty shootout
Barcelona beat Cruzeiro of Brazil 4 – 3 via a penalty shootout in the final match to win the cup.
Chelsea’s Hezekiah Grimwade was honoured as the best player, Cruzeiro’s Kek Masudo won the top scorer’s award and Pablo Penia of Barcelona gained the best goalkeeper’s title.
In the Silver Cup Competition, the Wakatak Team of Japan defeated Valladolid of Spain 5 – 4 via penalty shootout.
The championship was organized as per FIFA’s regulations and it was held with participation of 20 teams - AC Milan of Italy, Valladolid of Spain, Wakatak, the Al Wehda team of UAE, Chelsea of England, Fursan Spania from the UAE, Muscat of Oman, Fursan Spania the White, Barcelona of Spain, Caf from Canada, Al-Nasr from UAE, Rodina of Russia, Real Madrid of Spain, Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE, Al-Fatah from Saudi Arabia, Paphos of Cyprus, Cruzeiro of Brazil, RC Celta of Spain, Zad from Egypt and Al Wasl of UAE.