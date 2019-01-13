Sharjah: Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukup has called for a total transformation of his team if they are to earn full points in Group A against India in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup on Monday.
“We must be ready simply because all of us know that there is only one way to qualify to the next round, and that is to win the game and get the three points. Against Thailand it was like a tennis match that we lost. And now against India, we are on match point,” Soukup told media.
“It is easier for India as they are in a better position with three points. We must do more than our opponents if we want to win. And when we go on the pitch we have to decide whether we are lions or chickens. We have had meetings with the players and it is now time for them to change our identity to lions and go for an all-out assault tomorrow,” the Czech added.