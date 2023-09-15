Football clinics and tournaments

Ravi Menon was joined by Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer of Arsenal, and Arsenal legend Sol Campbell to sign the agreement that will see Sobha Realty become the club’s Official Global Real Estate Partner.

As part of this partnership, Sobha Realty’s presence will be at all men’s and women’s domestic games played at Emirates Stadium. It will also see Arsenal and Sobha Realty collaborate on initiatives to develop the sport industry in Dubai and beyond. This includes hosting football experiences, including youth football clinics, tournaments and seminars.

First real estate partner

Juliet Slot said: “I am delighted to be in Dubai to sign this agreement and officially announce our new partnership with Sobha Realty. It is important that our partners share our vision. This is our first Official Global Real Estate Partner, a further sign of our commercial strength, and ability to continue attracting new partners from a diverse field of industries and backgrounds. We look forward to working with Sobha Realty in the years ahead and supporting its growth as a brand across the world.”

The hospitality suite at Emirates Stadium will now be known as The WM Club, Presented by Sobha Realty.

Momentous occasion

Francis Alfred said: “It is a momentous occasion for Sobha Realty to join hands with The Arsenal as their Official Global Real Estate Partner. Our collaboration is a crucial step towards promoting excellence and growth in both, real estate and sport. We are very excited for this partnership & we hope to reach new heights and present a promising opportunity for Dubai’s talented football community.”