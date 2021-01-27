Shabab Al Ahli Dubai were a cut above Khor Fakkan as they swamped them 5-0 late on Tuesday to make the semi-finals of Arabian Gulf Cup. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Shabab Al Ahli made their ninth semi-final appearance while Kalba booked their first-ever entry in the last four stages of the Arabian Gulf Cup earlier this week.

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai swamped Khor Fakkan 5-0 late on Tuesday while Kalba had to fight for a penalty shootout 6-5 win against Bani Yas to seal their spots in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Al Wasl had dumped league champions Sharjah 2-0 after the opening leg had ended goalless, while defending champions Al Nasr had to wait for an own goal to get past an obstinate Fujairah.

In the semi-finals scheduled later next month, Al Nasr will play Kalba while Shabab Al Ahli Dubai will run into Al Wasl.

Playing at the Rashid Stadium, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai took just one minute to go clear when Igor Jesus capitalised on a defensive error to place it past a stranded goalkeeper on the visitor’s goal.

The home team doubled the score in the 43rd minute when Carlos Eduardo prodded home following a pass from Jesus. A minute later, Mohammad Juma netted a third with Jesus once again the provider from a clever backheel.

Substitutes Ahmad Al Hashmi and Saeed Ahmad netted for Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the 80th,while Ahmad rounded off the scoring with six minutes left to complete the thrashing.

In Kalba, it was Sultan Al Shamsi handing over the lead to visiting Bani Yas when he curled in from the edge of the box in the 20th minute.

Bani Yas’ Sasa Ivkovic was shown a straight red card just before the half hour-mark, but the card was rescinded after having a look at VAR. The Tigers levelled in the 32nd minute when Mansour Al Baloushi tapped in a Yaqoub Al Hosani pass.

With the match ending 1-1 and the teams deadlocked 2-2 on aggregate, the penalty shootout saw the home side win 6-5 and book their maiden spot in the semi-final.

Sharjah sent packing

In Dubai, Al Wasl scored once in each half to send Sharjah packing 2-0. The home team opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Haboosh Saleh gained possession of a Hamad Al Baloushi pass to fire home.

The young Ali Saleh came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but was finally awarded a penalty after being brought down early in the second half. Joao Figueiredo converted from the spot to ensure Al Wasl move into the last four where they will meet Shabab Al Ahli Dubai.

Fujairah nearly dethroned defending champions Al Nasr on the away goal rule but an own goal from Hamdan Al Baroud in the 84th minute ensured the blue brigade marched on for a semi-final place against Kalba.

RESULTS

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 5 Khor Fakkan 0

(9-2 aggregate)

Al Wasl 2 Sharjah 0

(2-0 aggregate)

Fujairah 0 Al Nasr 1

(1-2 aggregate)

Kalba 1 Bani Yas 1