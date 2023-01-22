Sharjah: Al Hilal scored a thumping 15-0 win over Sharjah Municipality as the second week of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament saw exciting competitions in 30 games played in football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket. Organised by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, the tournament is being played on the sports grounds of Sharjah National Park, every Saturday for three months.
LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer praised the technical level of competitions, and its success in promoting the labour sports in the emirate, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Al Qaseer said: “In this sixth edition of the tournament, we were keenly interested to provide an opportunity for all government and private institutions to participate in order to raise the level of competition among the players, with the aim of spreading sports as a lifestyle in the work environment in Sharjah.”
Exciting football competitions
In the second week of the tournament, 12 strong football matches were played, and resulted in a draw between Hassan Mallatem Group and Zed Pro with two goals each, a victory for On Plan Real Estate over Julfar 4-0. Fast Contracting achieved an easy win over Sharjah Archaeology Authority 5-1, Grinta defeated the Smart Alert 2-0, while Sharjah Police won 5-1 against Sporty. Al Haiba Read Estate defeated Chadian Community 3-1, Sharjah Immigrations blanked Saned 4-0, and Al Hilal thumped Sharjah Municipality 15-0. Black Phone defeated Al Hajl 2-1, Sharjah Co-op beat American 2-1 and Al Hassan FC beat Admirals 4-2.
Three games in each of basket and volleyball
Three basketball matches were held, in which UAS defeated UAS Faster 62-38, Friends defeated Old Gun 30-39 and GMG defeated Sharjah Co-op 30-11. Three volleyball matches were also held, in which Club Dunes defeated Bee’ah 4 and Bee’ah 3 by an identical 2-0 margin while Friends also beat Bee’ah 3 as well 2-0.
5 matches in cricket and 7 in hockey
Five matches were held in the cricket competition, in which Wekaya Shadows defeated Kerala Tigers by seven wickets, Al Rayan Sharjah Strikers beat Saned Facility Team with 71 runs, Bee’ah 3 overcame Sharjah Airport with 25 runs, Sharjah Police outplayed Team Americana by 8 wickets and Team Archaeology eased past Black Warriors by 8 wickets.
Seven strong hockey games were played, Sharjah Municipality beat Dubai Red Hockey 2-0, Sri Lion defeating Dubai Blue Hockey 2-0, Sharjah Police beat Sharjah Municipality 3-2, Dubai Blue Hockey outplayed Accipiter 4-1, Dubai Scarlet edged out Sri Line 2-1 and Sharjah Police blanked Dubai Red Hockey 3-0.
The competitions will continue next Saturday, which will witness a new round of the competitions.