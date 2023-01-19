Dubai: Al Ameen Service, as part of their move to encourage community members to participate in sports activities, will be taking in the 22nd Dubai Marathon, to be held on February 12.

“The Dubai Marathon aims to motivate the various segments of society to adopt a healthy and athletic lifestyle. The Dubai Marathon is one of the most important event on the global calendar, and the participation of community members in this event will have a positive impact on creating a unique experience for them,” Al Falasi said. “Al Ameen Service always strives to serve the community in various platforms throughout the state, believing in the role of Al Ameen service in providing a safe and stimulating environment for the country’s citizens.”

After a break of 1,115 days, the Dubai Marathon, the region’s oldest long-distance running event, will roar back onto the Middle East’s sporting calendar. The Dubai Marathon is recognised as one of the fastest distance races in international road racing attracting elite athletes from around the world. And with the countdown well under way for the 2023 event, race organisers are looking forward to welcoming runners of all abilities, ages and nationalities for the Marathon and the associated 10km Road Race and 4km Fun Run.

Landmark start

More than 30,000 runners are expected to participate in the marathon.

Ahmad Al Kamali, General Coordinator of the Dubai Marathon, expressed the happiness and thanked Al Ameen Service for participating for the first time in the history of the marathon.

“The support of Al Ameen Service, with some financial awards for different categories, confirms beyond any doubt the institutional partnership of the service with various institutions and departments in the Emirate of Dubai,” Al Kamali added.