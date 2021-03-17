The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship returns Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, from April 6-9 at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the UAE and organisers of the ADWPJJC, is grateful for Sheikh Mohammed’s constant support, visionary guidance, and encouragement towards the development of the sport. He has been a long-time supporter of jiu-jitsu and has further solidified UAE’s standing as the home of jiu-jitsu by designating it as the country’s national sport.

Abdul Munam Al Hashemi, Chairman, UAEJJF, President, Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU), Vice President, Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), said: “His Highness’ support and encouragement have always spurred us at the UAEJJF to ensure that we keep working towards the development of our athletes and continue to give them opportunities to excel on the international stage. His Highness’ wise leadership and his commitment to making Abu Dhabi the global home of jiu-jitsu has ensured that we have consistently organised some of the world’s best tournaments and I am confident that the upcoming edition of the ADWPJJC will allow the international jiu-jitsu community to reconnect after a challenging year.”

The Championship is open to athletes of all nationalities and will feature action in a variety of categories from April 6-9. The showpiece tournament will kick-off on Tuesday, April 6 with junior athletes (Under-18, Under-21) taking to the mats followed by the Masters competition on April 7. The final two days of the Championship will see fighters competing in the Professional category.