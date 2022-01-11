The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club on Tuesday held the Liwa Cycling Challenge in the Al Dhafra region, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and sponsored by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC).
The event witnessed a large turnout of participants of different technical and physical levels. The Liwa intermediate course covered 70km in distance with the long course measuring approximately 95km.
The race, which started early in the morning in front of the Liwa Hotel and lasted for about three hours, was dominated by an exciting competition between the riders, who enjoyed seeing the stunning desert scenery and the exquisite routes of Liwa and its farms.
This event comes within the framework of the ADCC’s keenness to hold various races and events that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position on the map of international sports in general and cycling in particular, in light of the selection of Abu Dhabi as the first city in Asia to receive the prestigious UCI Bike City label.
The event was held in a safe and comfortable atmosphere for the participants. At the end of the race, Engineer Mohammad Ibrahim Al Hammadi, ENEC’s Managing Director and CEO, honoured the winners.