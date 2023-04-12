Dubai: The 10th edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament ended on a successful note after an action-packed couple of weeks.

The Tournament began on March 23, ran for 19 days, carried a prize purse of Dhs4 million, and were watched by more than 40,000 spectators of different ages and nationalities.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Millions of viewers

The biggest sporting highlight of Ramadan was broadcast live for more than 140 hours on Dubai Sports Channels II and III, attracting millions of viewers. Arab and international media outlets also covered the tournament, which lasted 19 days and featured fantastic competitions that attracted thousands of fans.

The tournament witnessed a significant increase in the number of nationalities among the participating athletes.

The 10th edition of the Nad Al Sheba tournament featured more than 5,000 participants from 103 different nationalities across all continents, both Emiratis and expats, who came to compete. They participated in eight disciplines, including volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, archery, jiu-jitsu, and fencing. The NAS Sports Tournament carried a prize purse of AED4 million.

Dubai Sports Council thanked the sponsors and partners for their support for the tenth edition.

40 volunteers

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai was honored for its support of the event by facilitating the issuance of visit visas for international athletes from various continents.

Dubai Sports Council also honoured the other sponsors in recognition of their role in supporting and making the event a success.