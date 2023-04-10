Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command team defeated Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services 54-36 in the final to win the Wheelchair Basketball Championship at the 10th NAS Sports Tournament in Dubai on Saturday.
Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.
No fuss
Riding on a superb performance by former Egyptian national team player Ashraf Abuzed, the Dubai Police General Command team led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half. Later, they wrapped up the match without much fuss.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the tournament, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the tournament, and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director, gave away the prizes to the winners.
The RTA team finished third. Dubai Police’s Ashraf Abuzed won the top player award, while Mansour Abdul Rahman of RTA was adjudged the best scorer.
Captain Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police, expressed happiness over the success of the Dubai Police General Command team.
First place
“The championship saw fierce competition among all the participating teams, but the Dubai Police team was able to take first place thanks to the team’s efforts and the support of the General Department for Community Happiness. The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is one of the country’s strongest tournaments, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan. It gives a bigger platform to the UAE athletes to sharpen their skills, and with its wonderful competitive atmosphere.”
Elsewhere, the Emperor beat Fahood Zabeel 3-1 in the NAS Volleyball Championship’s third-place playoff match.
Emperor, last year’s champions, won the opening set 25-18 before Fahood Zabeel bounced back to take the next 25-23. Stepping up the game, Emperor kept the pressure on their rivals and won the next two sets, 26-24 and 25-19, to wrap up the match and claim third place.