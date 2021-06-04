Copy of France_Tennis_French_Open_82193.jpg-3d809-1622804954659
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka lost her third round match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on day 6, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Paris: Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was dumped out of the French Open in the third round on Friday by Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, leaving Serena Williams as the highest-ranked player left in her half of the draw.

Russian 31st seed Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 and will meet either Victoria Azarenka or Madison Keys for a place in the quarter-finals.

First week exit

Sabalenka joins top seed Ashleigh Barty and second-seeded Naomi Osaka in exiting the tournament in the first week.

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, tackles Danielle Collins later Friday in her third round tie.

View gallery as list