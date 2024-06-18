Belgrade: Former world No 1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic confirmed he will be playing at the Summer Olympics Games in Paris, Olympic Committee of Serbia said on Tuesday.

“Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic have fulfilled the conditions according to ATP ranking and confirmed their participation at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024,” the Olympic Committee of Serbia said on their website.

Jannik Sinner, who replaced Djokovic as world No 1, will take his new status for a test run at the Halle Open, with the Italian saying he is ready to tackle what he admits will be a limited season on grass.

Special tournament

The 22-year-old, who took over the ATP top ranking spot from the Serb after the French Open, will use the German event as his sole competitive warm-up for Wimbledon, beginning July 1.

“This is special for me,” he said. “There are not so many grass events for me — just here and Wimbledon.

“But it’s nice to get back onto grass, it’s very different. In the first days you have to get used to the movement, which is difficult.