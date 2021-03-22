Williams who is a Florida resident became the last of the big names to pull out

Serena Williams of the US takes a bow during her semi-final singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Image Credit: AFP

Serena Williams is the latest in a list of Grand Slam champions to pull out of the Miami Open.

The Florida resident expressed sadness over missing the tournament which she has won eight times before, citing oral surgery as her reason.

“Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home,” said Williams in a statement. “I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”

Williams is not the only star who has withdrawn from the Miami Open, which kicks off on Tuesday. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all previously pulled out.

Djokovic, the most recent to announce his withdrawals before Williams, said: “Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that this year I won’t travel to Miami to compete. I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year!"

Meanwhile, Federer is still recovering from a knee injury.

“[Federer] will go back and do a training block to continue to slowly work his way back out on tour,” his agent told ESPN.

Nadal, who has recently been reckoning with a back injury, also decided to take this time to “fully recover”.