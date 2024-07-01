London: Australian Open champion and world No 3 Aryna Sabalenka said on Monday she was "heartbroken" to have withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury.

"Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won't be able to play The Championships this year," 26-year-old Sabalenka wrote on X.

"I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I'll be back stronger than ever next year."

Sabalenka, a two-time semi-finalist at the All England Club, is replaced in the draw by Russian lucky loser Erika Andreeva, who will face American qualifier Emina Bektas in the first round.

Sabalenka had hinted at the weekend that she may be forced to pull out after suffering the injury at the recent Berlin tournament.

"I'm not 100 percent fit now," admitted the Belarusian.

When asked on Saturday if there was a chance she may withdraw, she said: "There is always a chance, yeah."

"It's really a specific injury, and it's really a rare one."