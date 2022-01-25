Dubai: An incredible nine of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 20 women players will comprise the line-up of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship trophy next month, with no less than five former Dubai winners in the ring.

Reigning champion Garbine Muguruza, two-time winners Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina, 2013 champion Petra Kvitova and 2019 winner Belinda Bencic will all be hoping to repeat their success, but they face a formidable challenge against one of the strongest fields assembled outside of the four grand slams. The WTA event gets under way from February 14-19, to be followed by the 30th edition of the ATP week from February 21-26.

Tickets for the showpiece will go on sale online on Thursday (January 27) at 9 am local time at www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com. Prices start at AED 55, and tickets will also be available at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office from February 8.

Among the top contenders bidding for their first Dubai title will be 2021 Wimbledon and US Open semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who after winning in Doha in 2020 and Abu Dhabi in 2021 will be hoping to claim a Middle East treble. Another will be Barbora Krejcikova, who won the WTA Most Improved Player of The Year award after her run to the 2021 Dubai final inspired her to win her maiden grand slam title at the French Open and further titles in Strasbourg and Prague, before she continued her success in 2022 with a recent appearance in the Sydney final.

Former Dubai runner-up Karolina Pliskova went all the way to the Wimbledon, Rome and Montreal finals in 2021, and she will clearly be someone to watch. Another is Paula Badosa, who will be making her Dubai debut in 2021 winning Indian Wells and Belgrade and reaching the semi-finals of the WTA Finals, and she already has a 2022 title to her name after she won in Sydney.

Ons Jabeur, the highest ranked Arab player in history in both WTA and ATP, will be a special draw at the Centre Court. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Further star names include Iga Swiatek, who by winning the 2020 French Open became the youngest singles champion at the tournament since Rafael Nadal in 2005, and the youngest women’s singles champion there since Monica Seles in 1992. Maria Sakkari has emerged as one of the world’s best by reaching the semi-finals of the French and US Opens and at the WTA Finals in 2021, and everyone will be wary of 2021 WTA Finals runner-up Anett Kontaveit, who last season celebrated victories over Dubai winners Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic.

The one to receive extra cheer from the crowd will be Ons Jabeur, the highest ranked Arab player in WTA and ATP Tour history, who enjoyed victories over Dubai champions Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams at Wimbledon and Elina Svitolina in Chicago last year.