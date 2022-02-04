Dubai: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is looking forward to return to the tournament that last year not only inspired her run to her first Grand Slam title but a dramatic rise in the rankings. The WTA week of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will be held at Dubai Tennis Stadium from February 14-19, followed by the ATP week from February 21-16.

After ending the 2020 season with a ranking of 65, she advanced all the way to the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where she fell in an entertaining match against Garbine Muguruza. She thereafter went from strength to strength throughout the season, first claiming her maiden WTA Tour title in Strasbourg and then a remarkable victory at Roland Garros where an unseeded Krejcikova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets to claim the trophy.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is the mental part, I would say, because for me this was really tough,” she said after becoming only the third woman in the Open Era to win Roland Garros after facing match point en route. “I always wanted to do this and trust me, you didn’t want to see me before the matches. You don’t want to see what I was actually doing, how I was panicking before every single match.

“But then as soon as I stepped on the court, I was just there and I was ready to fight. I wasn’t really thinking that I have a panic or that I’m scared or that I’m stressed or something. That’s really special for me. That was something that I felt that I really have to work on because I didn’t really have this in myself. I think that’s why I actually won, because I just felt that mentally I was able to really handle every situation that I got during these two weeks. That was the biggest key.”

The French Open wasn’t the end of her title-winning spree, as she soon added a third trophy in Prague, not dropping a set in her five matches. She then went on to gain revenge for her Dubai defeat by beating Muguruza in Cincinnati, and then again to reach the US Open quarter-finals. She has carried her fine form into the 2022 season, reaching the Sydney final and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

“We are proud that the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has played such an important role in the career of Barbora Krejcikova, and it is with great pleasure that after her breakthrough week here last year we have seen her go on to even greater success,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “We look forward to seeing if she can now add the Dubai title to her growing list of achievements and wish her well.”

“It is remarkable that Barbora Krejcikova has managed to reach not only three in the world in singles but to now be ranked two in doubles,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak.