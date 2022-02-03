Dubai: Australian Open high-fliers will be confident to take on a top-quality men’s and women’s field when they bid for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to be held later this month.

Almost every one of the top 20 women will be battling for the title, including four former winners and defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

“We are eagerly looking forward to seeing the many players who have played so well in Australia also competing here in Dubai,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “As well as welcoming back five Dubai champions, there are many others who have also performed with distinction at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships without being able to win the trophy, and we are thrilled that they are returning to try once again.”

Iga Swiatek had an inspiring run to the Australian Open semi-finals after reached the semi-finals in Adelaide, where she had defeated US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka before falling to Ashleigh Barty.

Others to watch out for include Australian Open quarter-finalists Jessica Pegula, who fell to eventual champion Barty and late last year overcame former two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina at Indian Wells, and 2021 Dubai finalist Barbora Krejcikova, who did well in Melbourne apart from reaching the Sydney final.

Tougher than ever qualifiers

Competition for a place in the main draw has been tougher than ever, and that means many players of the highest quality will need to play in the qualifying rounds. And among those competing for a place is 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins. Although her fantastic run in Melbourne lifted her into the top 10 for the first time in her career, her ranking of 30 when entries to Dubai were finalised left her just short of automatic entry into the main draw.

In 2021 Collins defeated two-time Dubai winner Simona Halep in Montreal, and former finalists Elena Rybakina and Daria Kasatkina in San Jose where she won the title. To reach the Australian Open final she defeated Iga Swiatek, having ended the outstanding run of yet another Dubai finalist, Alize Cornet, in the quarters.

And when attention turns to the 30th anniversary celebrations of the men’s event, no less than four Dubai-bound players from the ATP Tour reached the Australian Open quarter-finals, including two-time Dubai semi-finalist and 2022 Adelaide champion Gael Monfils. He fell to Matteo Berrettini in a tough five-setter that lasted three hours 49 minutes, and in an even more dramatic battle 2021 Dubai semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov stretched Rafael Nadal to an epic four-hour battle before also surrendering in five sets.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza is among five former champions in the elite women's field. Image Credit: Supplied

Even that marathon was eclipsed by the titanic struggle between eventual winner Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassimi that lasted a remarkable four hours 42 minutes. The fourth Australian Open quarter-finalist to fight for the Dubai title is Jannik Sinner, who fell to two-time Dubai runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic bids for sixth title

Others who showed outstanding form in Australia before setting their sights on Dubai include reigning Dubai champion Aslan Karatsev, who defeated former Dubai winner Andy Murray in the Sydney final. Karen Khachanov will also have drawn confidence from his run to the Adelaide final, and Marin Cilic too will have been delighted with his runs to the semi-final of two events in Adelaide.

“With so many top players competing in Dubai, including world No 1 Novak Djokovic bidding for his sixth Dubai title, demand for tickets is high and tennis fans are urged to purchase their tickets as early as possible,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak.

Tickets for the tennis extravaganza are now on sale at www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com. Prices start at Dh55 and tickets will also be available at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office from February 8. Restrictions will apply, with capacity limited to 80 per cent in the stadium.