Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Emma Raducanu, basking in the limelight of an unlikely run at Wimbledon, would prefer to reach the fourth round rather than receive top grades in her school exams.

The 18-year-old was sitting her A Levels in Maths and Economics just over two months ago.

Shoot forward to Thursday and she was sitting calmly answering like a seasoned professional questions from the world’s tennis press after a superb 6-2, 6-4 win over Czech Marketa Vondrousova in 72 minutes.

Vondrousova, ranked 41 in the world, may regret having practiced for an hour last week with the teenager whose performance made a mockery of her present ranking of 338.

Canada-born Raducanu came to Britain aged two with her Romanian father and Chinese mother, both of whom have watched her this week.

She next plays the experienced Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who upset 12th seed Victoria Azarenka in three sets on Thursday.

Raducanu is not afraid of a challenge, having tried go-karting, aged nine, to moto cross, ballet, tap dancing and horse riding before tennis got the nod.

However, her parents were under the impression her number one priority was to get A* grades which under 10% of the students taking A levels achieve.

“I’d have to say round four of Wimbledon,” said Raducanu when asked whether she would prefer two A stars or beat Cirstea.

School results

“I think anyone that knows me would be like, What? Everyone thinks I’m absolutely fanatic about my school results. They think I have such an inflated ego about it. Actually, I would say I have high standards of myself. That’s helped me get to where I am in terms of tennis and also in terms of school results.”

Raducanu was only handed a wild card into the main draw at late notice -

her progress into the senior ranks stalled by the coronavirus pandemic and due to staying in school so she only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June.

She says she always felt she could compete at the top level but injuries and little niggles kept on halting her progress.