”It’s already my fifth time coming to the Tour, and I’m really excited about it. We’ve worked really hard all year as a team to prepare for this and we hope we can give three weeks of exciting racing,” Pogacar said. “It’s nice also to be going back to Italy for the start. Obviously, I’m coming from there with good memories of the Giro and, thankfully, I can say that preparation has gone very well since then. I took a bit of a break after Giro and then the past weeks have been fully focused on the Tour. We’ve spent a lot of time together as a group training at altitude and put in a lot of hours in the saddle. We’re in a really good place as a group and I think now we just can’t wait to get started and hope to fight for the win and put on a good show.”