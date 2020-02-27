'Saudi Games' in Riyadh to feature 600 male and female athletes in 40 sports

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it will hold its biggest sporting event next month, with 6,000 athletes expected to participate.

The “Saudi Games” will be held in Riyadh between March 23 and April 1 and will feature 40 sports — including swimming, athletics, archery, badminton and basketball — that will be open to men and women, officials said.

“I (am) proud to launch the biggest sporting event in the kingdom’s history,” said the Saudi sports minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki.

The top prize reserved for gold medalists is one million riyals (Dh980,000), organisers said.

The announcement came a day after King Salman upgraded the government body overseeing sports to a full ministry, reflecting its growing importance in the kingdom’s reform efforts.

It comes amid growing fears over the coronavirus epidemic, while Saudi Arabia itself has far reported no cases of the disease.

Saudi Arabia has accelerated investment in glitzy sports and entertainment events in a bid to improve its reputation and boost jobs and investment in the sectors.

Prince Abdulaziz was put in charge of the new sports ministry as the kingdom hosts multi-billion dollar events — from major football leagues to women’s wrestling.

Saudi Arabia is to host the world’s richest horse race this week — taking over the mantle from Dubai — with $20 million in cash prizes on offer.