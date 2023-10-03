Dubai: It promises to be an action-packed weekend as SailGP, one of the world’s fastest growing sport leagues, announces its return of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix to Mina Rashid Dubai on December 9-10.

The announcement of Dubai — which will be the sixth stop in Season 4 — will take the league to a record 13-event calendar, the largest in the league’s history. Fans will get to witness SailGP’s revolutionary F50 foiling catamarans racing just metres away from the shoreline and in view of some of Dubai’s globally recognised attractions at Mina Rashid.

The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix is set to bring back the cutting-edge racing that thrilled fans in 2022 at a sold-out event, as world-class teams representing Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States compete for the title.

The Dubai event looks set to become a regular fixture on SailGP’s successful global championship, which features close to shore stadium racing at iconic venues around the world — including Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bermuda, Cadiz, Chicago, Halifax, Los Angeles, New York, Saint-Tropez, Sydney, San Francisco and Taranto.

Successful debut

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said: “We are delighted to bring SailGP back to the home of both P&O Marinas and Emirates, following our successful debut last year. Returning to Dubai will help to amplify our ambitions to grow the sport across the UAE, and with two exceptional partners now onboard we are looking forward to what the Dubai event can bring this year by welcoming even more fans to the race stadium at Mina Rashid.”

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer Emirates said: “Emirates has supported the sport of sailing for almost 20 years, so welcoming SailGP to our home Dubai, and putting the city as a fixture on the league’s calendar is a proud moment, and we look forward to exhilarating action and a buzzing waterfront in a few short months. Our partnership with Sail GP also underscores Emirates’ commitment to growing Dubai’s position as a centre of sports excellence and a destination of choice for elite sporting events with its world-class facilities and iconic venues. We’re confident that this event will again prove popular with the vibrant, multi-national communities here, with teams expecting to compete from 10 countries.”

Perfect destination

Hamza Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer at P&O Marinas said: “SailGP is back in Dubai! We’re thrilled to host this exhilarating international sailing event at Mina Rashid Marina, the perfect destination for all things maritime. Our partnership cements our commitment to making Dubai a leading maritime hub and a global destination for yachting and sailing enthusiasts. With our state-of-the-art berth infrastructure and exceptional hospitality offerings, this year’s event is sure to be a memorable experience for everyone. We look forward to witnessing world-class athletes compete in a high-profile race that will leave you breathless.”