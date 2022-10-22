London: Debutant Campbell Graham scored a hat-trick as reigning champions Australia laid bare the yawning gulf in class between them and lesser nations by destroying Scotland 84-0 in their second Rugby League World Cup match in Coventry Friday.

The Kangaroos, clinical in attack and all-encompassing in defence, raced out to a 40-0 lead by half-time, their team loaded with the best of the NRL completely outclassing a Scottish side that also lost their opening game 28-4 to Italy.

"It was very enjoyable. We had a simple game plan with the rainy weather to go through the middle and then know opportunities would open up out wide. The most pleasing thing was keeping them to nil," Graham told BBC.

"I could not have asked for a better debut in my mum's home town.

"It's just competition. I have a lot of respect for my heritage and the Scottish boys but it was good to get to 80."

Australia head coach Mal Meninga added: "I thought everyone contributed well, completed well and defensively again we were outstanding.

"We stuck to a plan and we played the ball down that end of the field and made it difficult for them to get out. It was a complete performance by everyone."

Scotland were put to the sword immediately, winger Josh Addo-Carr (2), Jack Wighton (2), Angus Crichton, Graham and influential half-back Nathan Cleary all crossing for first-half tries, the latter booting six conversions.

Australia, 42-8 winners over Fiji in their Group B opener and winners of seven of the last eight World Cups, were merciless in their game plan against their undercooked opponents.

Skipper James Tedesco crossed within a minute of the restart for the second period, followed by Ben Hunt, before Addo-Carr grabbed his hat-trick, skipping around the defence down his left wing.

Graham nabbed his second and third tries either side of debutant Matt Burton sliding over.

Australian dominance was underlined with two superb final tries.

First up, Isaah Yeo crossed after Cameron Munster's clever infield kick was taken by Hunt, who held off the challenge for the offload.

Then Addo-Carr notched up his fourth, Burton miraculously keeping the ball alive one-handed between his legs on the touchline before the winger dribbled ahead and touched down in the corner.

Cleary, named as starter ahead of Dale Cherry-Evans, finished the game with 12 conversions and try for a personal tally of 28 points.

"He controlled play really well," acknowledged Meninga. "His kicking game was good and he controlled the game really well for us.