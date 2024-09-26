Paris: Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced on the RB Formula One team by Liam Lawson for the rest of the 2024 season, the Red Bull-affiliated constructor announced on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Australian’s contract expired after the Singapore Grand Prix and he has been dropped with six races to go, giving Lawson the seat.

New Zealander Lawson, 22, came in for five races last season after Ricciardo broke his wrist in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix.

RB team principal Laurent Mekies said: “Daniel has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.

“He has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.”

Lawson will be driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda, starting at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas next month.

Mekies said: “Liam drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition.”

Ricciardo is one of the most popular drivers in the paddock, with an infectious smile and wicked sense of humour.