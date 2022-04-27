Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: As the thrilling Formula One season continues to provide exciting moments on track, fans eager to guarantee their spot at this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are urged to act now with limited early-bird and regular tickets available for this year’s season-finale spectacle in Abu Dhabi.

Held across the weekend of November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, this year’s race follows a historic edition in 2021 as more than 108 million viewers watching on for the title-deciding finale around the new layout at Yas Marina Circuit.

The 2022 season is well under way and already providing pulsating action with a new generation of cars on the track. Fans are advised to take action to book their place at the epic 2022 season-finale race in Abu Dhabi this November with the final Early Bird tickets on sale for a limited time.

Fun-filled adventures

The 2022 F1 season-finale Grand Prix will bring an incredible four days of entertainment and racing action in Abu Dhabi, and early ticket purchasers, who book in April, will be rewarded with an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent off on selected tickets for the unmissable four-day weekend on Yas Island.

Alongside four days of high-speed on-track action, ticket holders can look forward to the thrills of live action at Yas Marina Circuit, the fun-filled adventures of Yas Island and the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, which will once again take place at Etihad Park.

This year’s iconic Yasalam After-Race concerts are set to be one for the history books, with multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia headlining the Friday night Yasalam After-Race Concert, and further artists to be announced over the coming months.

Virtual seat selection

In an exciting addition to this year’s ticket purchasing experience, fans will be able to select their seat in the grandstand using a virtual and interactive viewer, giving guests an idea of what they will see from their seat, while purchasing a ticket online. Ticket purchasers can also upgrade their concert experience with Golden Circle access to the Etihad Park, getting front row access to the entertainment.