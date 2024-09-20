Singapore: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was quickest in first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, less than a tenth of a second ahead of Lando Norris in a McLaren.

Carlos Sainz, who won for Ferrari in Singapore a year ago, was third fastest with championship leader Max Verstappen fourth.

Leclerc lapped the Marina Bay Circuit in 1min 31.763sec on the hard compound tyre with Norris 0.076sec behind on mediums.

Charles Leclerc drives during the first practice session in Singapore on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

It was a tentative opening daylight session, unrepresentative of Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race, which will be run in different conditions under lights.

Red Bull's struggles in Singapore

Sainz clocked 1:31.952 with Verstappen’s Red Bull going around the 4.94km layout in 1:32.097.

Englishman Norris is hunting down the Dutchman Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ standings.

The triple world champion’s lead is 59 points with seven grands prix and three sprints to go, leaving a maximum of 207 points up for grabs.

Team mechanics work on the car of McLaren's Lando Norris, who is hunting down championship leader Max Verstappen. Image Credit: AFP

Singapore was the only race Red Bull failed to win last year.

They returned 12 months later having lost their lead at the top of the constructors’ standings at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend. McLaren are 20 points ahead after Oscar Piastri won in Baku.

The Australian may have crossed the line first there, but he was last out of the pits in Singapore and could only record the sixth fastest time, on soft tyres.

Promising early pace

Piastri emerged more than 10 minutes after the rest of the cars because of a problem with his left rear wheel nut becoming stuck during pit-stop practice earlier in the day.

RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo showed promising early pace, lapping fifth and seventh fastest respectively.

Alex Albon’s Williams was eighth with Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine rounding out the top 10.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has struggled at the Singapore circuit and has finished fifth last year. Image Credit: AFP

Verstappen won seven of the first 10 races this season but he has not triumphed in the last seven as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have all taken race wins.

History suggests that Verstappen’s fortunes are unlikely to improve around the unpredictable city centre track in Singapore this weekend.

Unpredictable conditions

Verstappen failed to make the top 10 in qualifying 12 months ago, eventually finishing fifth, and he has never won on the tight city-centre circuit.

Red Bull traditionally struggle in Singapore where tropical storms, intense humidity, concrete barriers, safety cars and red flags are ever-present dangers.

Sergio Perez did win in Singapore in 2022, but that was Red Bull’s only victory here since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.