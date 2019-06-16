Two-time Formula One champion stands out in his last race in the series

Le Mans, France: Fernando Alonso won the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race for the second straight year after the Toyota Gazoo team’s other car came unstuck on Sunday.

It was the two-time Formula One champion’s last race in the World Endurance Championship, and also sealed the WEC title. Alonso and his co-drivers Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, who took the checkered flag, had luck on their side in securing the title.

With about one hour left, the Toyota No. 7 car driven by Jose Maria Lopez had to pit for a tire change when comfortably leading. The driver was not sure whether it was a sensor or a suspected puncture, but his enforced stop effectively handed the race lead to Alonso’s No. 8 car.

It was an identical result to last year with the No. 7 car — again featuring Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway — finishing second.

Although Toyota secured another 1-2, questions will be asked within the team about how No. 7 lost the race.

Buemi and Nakajima must have felt for them, too, having lost the 2016 race on the final lap after a mechanical failure.

“We really have the impression we didn’t deserve the win. Unfortunately they punctured right near the end,” Buemi told broadcaster Eurosport. “We’re well placed to know how it feels because of what happened to us in 2016. We deserved the world title after all the work we’ve done this year, but the No. 7 deserved the win today.”

Alonso echoed that. “They really deserved the victory,” he said. “Luck is a very important part of motorsport.”

He should know after his McLaren team failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 following a calamitous series of errors.

The 37-year-old Spaniard still needs to win the Indianapolis 500 in order to match British driver Graham Hill’s feat of completing the Triple Crown: winning Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500. He has won Monaco and Le Mans twice, both of them back to back.