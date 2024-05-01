Formula One's most sought after designer Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025, after 19 years at the F1 team, Red Bull said in a statement on Wednesday.

The BBC and Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reported last month that the Briton had told Red Bull he wanted to move on following allegations about team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared in February of alleged misconduct towards a female employee, who has lodged an appeal against the outcome.

"For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing's progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team," Newey said in a statement.

"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself." Newey cars have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

"All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian's hand on the technical tiller," Horner said. "His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.