UFC confirms four blockbuster events to be staged at iconic venue in July

An aerial view of Yas Island, which is set to have another feather in it's cap when it hosts the UFC 'Fight Island' with four fight nights in July. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: UFC 251 -the marquee event of the UFC ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi next month, will be headined by a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Gilbert Burns.

In a card bursting with depth, Jose Aldo and Petr Yan will fight for the vacant bantamweight title while Rose Namajuunas and Jessica Andrade meet in a much-anticipated rematch from UFC 237.

In a women’s double header, UFC glamour girl Paige VanZant will face Amanda Ribas.

Yas Island, which was officially named as UFC supremo Dana White’s ‘Fight Island’ on Tuesday evening, is no stranger to MMA action having previously hosted UFC 112 in 2014 and UFC 242 last year.

Speaking on ESPN, the official broadcaster for the UFC, White said that a 10-square mile safety zone will be established on Island. It will include an arena, hotel, training facilities, and dining establishments that will be open only to UFC athletes and their coaches, UFC staff and event personnel and island employees necessary to operate the facilities.

White also revealed that an Octagon has been constructed on the beach together with a basic arena with only the essential equipment and required infrastructure.

Yas Island, which opened in 2009, is a $40 billion leisure and entertainment district developed by Aldar Properties as a sports and tourist destination.

Among the theme parks on the island are Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park offering over 20 rides and attractions and Yas Waterworld is one of the largest in the world with 43 rides, slides & attractions.