Dubai: Jeep Tough Mudder, the obstacle-course event which was due to take place on March 6 at Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah, has been postponed until Friday April 10 as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to ticket holders, but the health and safety of our Mudders and visitors is our number one priority,” the organisers said in a statement. “All tickets for tomorrow’s event will be valid on April 10, however, those who wish to receive a refund will be fully reimbursed and should contact support@toughmudder.ae.”