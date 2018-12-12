Argentine Federico Von Potobsky was the star as the Shaikha Maitha Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum-led UAE polo team dominated Ghantoot for a two goal victory. Potobsky pumped in five goals in all, including three beauties in the fourth chukker to ensure his team would go away the winner. Although he was outscored by Martin Donovan, who scored six goals, the hosts Ghantoot had to settle for defeat, which means that they must defeat Habtoor Polo Team in their second league match on Friday, to keep their title hopes alive.